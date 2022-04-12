DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $239.94.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

