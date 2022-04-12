Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.41 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,580 in the last three months. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

