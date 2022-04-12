Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Brunilda Rios Sells 5,789 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

