Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

DAL stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

