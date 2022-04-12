Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of DENN opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

