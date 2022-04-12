Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price to €26.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($30.43) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($39.13) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

