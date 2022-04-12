Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($69.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.63 ($80.03).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €51.40 ($55.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($79.22). The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is €58.38 and its 200 day moving average is €61.51.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.