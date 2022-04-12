Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.79 ($119.34).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €72.30 ($78.59) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €80.62 and a 200-day moving average of €95.17. Puma has a 1-year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

