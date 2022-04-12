Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($25.90).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €17.14 ($18.63). 7,643,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.76 and a 200 day moving average of €16.56.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

