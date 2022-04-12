Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.94) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.25) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($56.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

LON DGE opened at GBX 4,002.50 ($52.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £92.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,705.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,745.92. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,126 ($40.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,778.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

