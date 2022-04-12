Digital Fitness (DEFIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157,906.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.91 million and $157,906.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.94 or 0.07538456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,061.19 or 0.99507723 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,113,781 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.