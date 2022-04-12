Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $155,363.73 and approximately $32.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,145.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.94 or 0.07539930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.00758876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00585155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00367398 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,700,143 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

