Digix Gold Token Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $23.30 or 0.00057768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $4,446.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

