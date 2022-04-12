Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $4.30. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 15,664,618 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

