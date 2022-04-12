Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.