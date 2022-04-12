Dohj LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $159.01. 5,368,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

