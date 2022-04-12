Dohj LLC Has $316,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 304,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

