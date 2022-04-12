Dohj LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.