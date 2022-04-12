Dohj LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 13,902,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,378,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

