DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,648 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

