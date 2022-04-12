Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCS. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

DOCS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in Doximity by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $49,443,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

