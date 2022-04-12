DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $373.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,483.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.62 or 0.00756329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00207019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022134 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.