DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Lowered to GBX 430 at Morgan Stanley

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.60) to GBX 435 ($5.67) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Shares of DITHF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

