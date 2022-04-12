DTE Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:DTP)

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DTE Energy stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,836,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter.

