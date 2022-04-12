Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $32.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

