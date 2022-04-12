Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 7,371 Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $306.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.