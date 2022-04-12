Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of BK opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

