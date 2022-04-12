Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $188,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $656,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $425,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

NYSE RMD opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.10. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,093. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.