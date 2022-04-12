Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $196,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,066,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

