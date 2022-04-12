Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $211,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

