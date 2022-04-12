Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $221,000 in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AxoGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AxoGen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

