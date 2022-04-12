Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

