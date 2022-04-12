Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,409 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

