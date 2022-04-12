Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,643 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

