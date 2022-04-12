DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

KTF stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.