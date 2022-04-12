DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

