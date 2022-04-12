Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

