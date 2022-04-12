DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DynaResource stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

