EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.15 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.