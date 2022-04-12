Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.66. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 89,871 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
