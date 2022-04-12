Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.66. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 89,871 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

