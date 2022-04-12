Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,638. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
