Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,638. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

