eBoost Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $611,803.75 and approximately $14.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00259888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.