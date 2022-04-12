eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will report $103.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.02 million. eHealth posted sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $455.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $457.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $527.12 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,582. The firm has a market cap of $274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.