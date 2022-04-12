Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,400,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.41.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

