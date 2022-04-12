Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SOLO stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

