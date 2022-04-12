Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELMS. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.16 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.