Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,339. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

