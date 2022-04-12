Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.
ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ESI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,339. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.