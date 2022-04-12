Elysian 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $119,835.00 (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $88,519.40 and $119,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.