Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Alteryx by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Alteryx stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $90.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.