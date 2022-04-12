Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $434.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.20. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

